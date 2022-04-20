Football great Pele marrying for third time at 75

Sao Paulo:��Brazil football legend Pele is getting married Tuesday for the third time, tying the knot with his girlfriend of six years Marcia Cibele Aoki. Pele, 75, told O Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper that this time, he has found "love forever." Pele and Aoki met in New York in the 1980s but only started seeing each other in 2010, when they crossed paths in an elevator in Sao Paulo. Aoki, a 42-year-old businesswoman, has been by the three-time world champion's side for nearly all his public appearances since 2012, as well as during his repeated hospital visits in recent years. Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele is held by many as being the greatest footballer in history. He scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 matches, appeared 91 times for Brazil between 1957 and 1971 and played his club football for Brazil's FC Santos as well as the New York Cosmos.