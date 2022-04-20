Foodpanda.in provides scholarship to 100 students

New Delhi: Online food ordering platform Foodpanda.in has initiated a 100 percent scholarship campaign to facilitate educational courses and careers. The initiative is targeted at benefitting 100 students across India. The scholarships are provided with the objective of helping students to pursue courses on twenty19.com, an online platform that enables students to gain meaningful knowledge and skills through experience. Foodpanda received applications from over 200 cities and more than 1,000 colleges. "We believe it's important for each and every one to contribute towards a brighter future for our country and its children, and this is just another small step in that direction after our Food for Soul initiative that we started last year," Rohit Chadda, co-founder and managing director at foodpanda, said in a statement. "Keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, we kept 40 percent reservation for women students for the scholarship," he added. IANS