Food Testing Labs To Be Set Up In Every District: Adityanath

Lucknow: Taking a serious note of adulteration in food items, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed setting up of laboratories for testing food samples in every district of the state.

During the presentation of the food security department last night, the chief minister asked officials to launch a special drive to check anti-social elements indulging in food adulteration, a government spokesman said here today.

Expressing dissatisfaction over UP having only six labs to test some 18,000 food samples every year, the chief minister asked for setting up labs in all 75 districts in the state.

The chief minister also asked for mobile food testing labs to check milk samples and directed officials to create awareness among people in this regard besides encouraging food retailers to set up checking equipment in their shops, he added. PTI