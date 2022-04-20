Food Safety Dept Bans Use Of Newspaper For Wrapping Food Items In Pondy

Puducherry: The Department of Food and Safety has imposed a ban on use of newspapers for wrapping food items here. Dr G L Upadhyaya, Deputy Food Safety Commissioner in a release on Thursday said that wrapping food with news papers is a food safety hazard.Food contaminated by news paper ink raise serious health concerns since, the ink contains multiple bio active materials with kn own negative health effects. "News paper and even paper/cardboard boxes made of recycled paper be contaminated with metallic contaminants, mineral oils and harmful chemicals like phthalates which can cause digestive problems and also leads to severe toxicity, " Mr Upadhyaya said. UNI