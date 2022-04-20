Food Operators Want UP Govt Nod To Open Outlets On All Days In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: An association of food operators has urged authorities to allow restaurants, bakeries and sweet shops to remain open on all days of the week in Ghaziabad.

The association sent a letter in this regard on Monday to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, chief secretary and the district magistrate.

In his letter, Anil Gupta, the president of the association, has mentioned that many eatables have a very short expiry time with most of the sweets and foods being prepared daily. He reasoned that even if the shops close for a day, the eatables would get spoiled.

The association argues that weekends and the evening hours everyday from 4 to 10 pm are prime time for their industry. Keeping the upcoming festivals in view, the government must take a lenient and sympathetic view of allowing the outlets to open for the entire week, the letter stated.

In Ghaziabad, around 5,000 restaurants, bakeries and sweets shops are operating, including branded outlets, it stated. Approximately 75,000 workers are employed in these outlets.

If these establishments are opened only on alternate days, then, the whole food industry would get destroyed and the families of these workers would face lot of difficulty, Gupta claimed. PTI