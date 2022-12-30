Following an inspection, Marion Biotech ceased all production

New Delhi (The Hawk): Following claims by Uzbekistan that at least 18 children died there after consuming the medicine, Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd, an Indian pharmaceutical business, has ceased all manufacturing activities.

Following the examination by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the manufacturing activities have been stopped.

The teams from CDSCO and the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control Department jointly inspected the manufacturer's Noida site.

"All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at NOIDA unit have been stopped last night, while further investigation is ongoing," stated Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet on Friday. "Following inspection by @CDSCO INDIA INF team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max."

The government authorities are, however, now doing additional research. The Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh, has received samples of the cough syrup from the manufacturing plant for testing.

