Follow the lockdown with patience: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the patience of a person is his greatest friend in the disaster. So follow the lockdown with patience, it will be beneficial for the country, he said.

On Friday, the Chief Minister was interacting with migrant workers through video-conferencing. These workers have returned to UP from other states. During the interaction, Adityanath congratulated them on Labour Day and said that when there is no cure for the disease, prevention becomes the only cure. The same is the case with Coronavirus. Many effective steps have been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control the spread of the virus, which has yielded positive results. So follow the lockdown with patience, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the country has been successful in preventing the spread of corona infection. He said that the biggest impact of the lockdown has been on the workers, labourers and daily wage earners, in view of which Modi announced the ''Prime Minister Poor Welfare Package'' which will benefit the poor all across the country.

Adityanath said that the government is bringing back the migrant workers and those who are working in other states will be brought back in a phased manner. Under this, more than 4 lakh people have been brought so far from Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Durjan Singh, a labourer from Jhansi, said, "we have received both aid and food grains. Thank you for helping us in such crisis situation".

Amar Kesh Sharma of Barabanki, who works as a mason, said, "we have been seeing till now that the police used to bring warrants to the village, but under your rule the police is bringing food and medicines, now the Ramrajya has come."

--IANS