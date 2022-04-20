Foggy Morning Disrupts Train Services Around Delhi, 100 Trains Delayed

NEW DELHI: (IANS )At least 100 trains were delayed and two trains cancelled due to dense fog on Thursday morning, railway officials said.





"At least 100 trains were running behind schedule due to the dense fog," a Northern Railway official told IANS.





Dense fog engulfed the national capital this morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius, season's average, an official at the weather office said. According to the weather office, the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 23 degree Celsius, and the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent.





The 14005 Lichavi Express was running 31 hours behind the schedule 12303 Poorva Express was 27 hours behind schedule, the official said.









According to officials, at 8.30 am at least 15-20 trains were running late by more than 10 hours, while over 80 trains were running late by more than 2-5 hours.





The official further said that the railway has rescheduled 16 trains on Thursday.





The two cancelled trains were 12501 Poorvottar Express and 15602 New Delhi-Silchar Express.





Meanwhile, according to the officials at the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International airport, no flight was cancelled on Thursday from Delhi.





IANS