Fog Makes Season's Maiden Appearance In UP, Mercury Drops

Lucknow: Fog made its maiden appearance of the season in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning and the mercury dropped a bit.

The morning temperature in Lucknow and nearby areas recorded a drop of one degrees Celsius, according to the Regional Met office.

The weatherman has also predicted that the temperature will drop considerably this weekend. Regional Met office Director J.P. Gupta informed that there will be no major change in temperature in the next 48 hours but added that the weekend will see the reverse.

There are no chances of rains. Lucknow recorded a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours and the maximum temperature recorded was 31 degrees Celsius.A

The minimum temperature in Kanpur was 22 degrees Celsius, Gorakhpur (21), Allahabad (21.4) and Varanasi (20).

The timings of most schools in the state capital and other major cities have been changed to 8 a.m. from Monday. The present timings are from 7:30 am.