Fog Kills Six in Uttar Pradesh; Severe Cold, Dense Fog Likely to Dissipate on New Year's Day

Thick blankets of fog in the winter-battered regions of north India claimed six on Monday, December 30, apart from disrupting the daily lives across the Indo-Gangetic Plain.

In Uttar Pradesh, six people were killed after their car skidded off the main road and plunged into a canal. According to the local police, the heavy fog is what caused the accident.

The fog and the resultant low visibility continued to disrupt air traffic on Monday, affecting the operation of over 300 flights, and delaying around 260 between 6 a.m. to 12 noon and another 50 between 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Apart from the airways, at least 30 Delhi-bound trains were also delayed by up to seven hours due to the dense fog.

Meanwhile, north India remained engulfed in fog during the early hours of Tuesday as well, with very dense fog being observed in many pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, and dense fog in multiple pockets over Bihar.

Speaking of the foggy conditions in Delhi, Shambhu Mahto, a cab driver, told the news agency IANS: "I have not seen this kind of fog for a long time. It is extremely difficult to drive in such a low visibility."

Besides the heavy fog, Delhi also witnessed the coldest December day-time temperatures since 1901 on Monday, as the capital shivered at 9.4°C, which is a whopping 11.4°C below normal for this time of the year.

The good news, however, is that the cold-affected regions in and around India will soon be in for some respite, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the severe cold weather conditions are likely to abate from January 1, 2020, primarily due to the change in wind pattern at lower levels.

The Weather Channel Met team forecasts that the southerly winds over the Indo-Gangetic Plains will push up overnight temperatures in the region, providing the much-needed respite from cold day conditions and dense fog. From midweek onwards, dense morning fog is also expected to dissipate further across the northern plains, along with the cold.

The cold conditions haven't just affected India, but the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and Pakistan as well.

While 50 Bangladeshis have already succumbed to the cold so far, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to move homeless people to shelters to protect them from the freezing conditions.

Meanwhile, the homeless shelters in Delhi continue to overflow, with the official capacity of Delhi's 221 night shelters, at around 17,000, barely sufficient to accommodate even half of the national capital's homeless population. Given the intense winter, the shortage of space at these shelters is causing human congestion as well as other issues.

