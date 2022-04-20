Fog in Jammu, light snowfall in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Light snowfall in Kashmir Valley and dense fog in Jammu division disrupted the air traffic on Saturday morning. The authorities meanwhile said the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway is open for stranded vehicles only.

The weather office has forecast dry weather during the next 6 days adding that Saturday's light snowfall in Kashmir Valley would clear by mid-day.

Authorities at the Srinagar International Airport said flight operations are rescheduled and would be resumed soon on Saturday.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Srinagar had minus 4 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 5.1 and Gulmarg minus 10 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 15.3, Kargil minus 15.2 and Drass minus 20.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.5, Katra 8.2, Batote 2.4, Bannihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 1.0 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

—IANS