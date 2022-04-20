Fog Hits Rail, Road And Air Traffic; Three Dead, 18 Hurt In Accidents

Lucknow: Dense fog engulfed the entire state as cold weather conditions swept across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, throwing normal road and rail traffic out of gear. Air traffic, too, was reportedly affected.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in most of the cities plummeted, forcing people to stay indoors.

Poor visibility due to foggy conditions also resulted in accidents on state's highways.

All the long-distance trains passing through the state were delayed at different stations due to fog and in Lucknow alone over two dozen trains were running at least two to 10 hours behind schedule, giving a harried time for the passengers in the chilly weather.

In Bareilly, all the schools up to eighth standard were ordered closed for next three days.

According to meteorological office director J P Gupta in Lucknow on Tuesday, foggy weather will continue in the state for the next 48 hours and further dip in temperature is likely, mostly in the western parts of the state.

He said that early mornings would be foggy and windy, but people could expect some respite as the sunshine is likely to brighten around noon.

In Lucknow, the minimum temperature on Tuesday was 7.3 degree Celsius, which is two degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature was 22.3 degree. In Moradabad the minimum temperature was five degrees and the maximum 16.3, while Bareilly experienced a minimum of 5.6, four degrees below normal, and maximum of 16 degrees, seven degrees below normal.

In Kanpur, the minimum temperature was 7.2 degrees and maximum 22 degrees, in Allahabad a maximum of 24.8 degrees and minimum of 10.2 was recorded, while Varanasi the maximum was 23.5 degrees and minimum 10.

Meanwhile, three people died and 12 were injured when a tourist bus and a truck collided near Jaganpur in Faizabad district on national highway 28 on Monday night. The bus, carrying mostly Nepalese nationals, was travelling from Nepal border to Delhi's Anand Vihar terminal.

The cause of the accident was stated to be poor visibility due to foggy conditions.

In another accident as a result of poor visibility, six people were injured when eight vehicles collided with each other on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bangarmau area of Unnao district early on Tuesday morning. According to police, the accident occurred near the airstrip on the highway. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.



