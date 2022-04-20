Fog Disrupts Normal Life In Haldwani

Haldwani: It led to traffic snarls at several major roads in the city as the vehicles moved slowly.

"I have never seen so much of fog in my life. This is the first time that the weather is like this" said a local while speaking to ANI.

Uttarakhand is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Monday due to the Western Disturbance (WD), predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

A fresh Western Disturbance in quick succession is also very likely to affect Western Himalayan and plains of northwest India from January 15 onwards with a peak intensity of precipitation on January 16. ANI