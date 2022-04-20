Fog Disrupts Air, Rail, Road Traffic In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Dense fog has engulfed the entire Uttar Pradesh for the past couple of days throwing the air, rail and road traffic out of gear.

The death toll due to chilly weather has gone up to 11 following four more deaths, one each from the districts like Bahriach, Unnao, Gonda and Meerut, sources said.

Air traffic has been affected with all morning flights reaching Lucknow and Varanasi being re-scheduled.

Railways have cancelled four express trains today and six for tomorrow due to the late running of these trains following fog. On the other hand, 8 long distance trains along with 9 passenger trains passing through Lucknow have been cancelled from December 17 to January 15 due to the weather situation.

Railways have also cancelled 32 pairs of passenger trains in Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow for the next two months time.

More than 60 trains crossing Lucknow were running late from 2 to 20 hours thus creating a big problem for the passengers who are forced to stay on the platforms waiting for their trains.

In most of the districts, either the schools have closed or the timing have been changed in the wake of severe cold wave conditions.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has also directed authorities for immediate relief to the people on the cold wave conditions.

The MeT department has predicted that skies are expected to clear as the day progresses. The maximum temperature would hover around 20 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, they added.

Yesterday, Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 8.9 degrees C and maximum was 20.4 degrees C. Meerut was the coldest with 6.4 degrees C.

The weather department in its forecast said that weather is most likely to be dry over the state with shallow to moderate fog. There could be dense fog at isolated places in west UP while dense to very dense fog at a few places in eastern UP during the next 48 hours.



