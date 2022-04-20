Focus on essential personal care during lockdown

New Delhi: Yet another company makes capital of the demand for hygiene products during this crisis. Beauty brand Nykaa, joins the ranks a variety of Indian establishments which have turned their focus from their business at hand ( which in this case is beauty products) to creating handwashes, masks and hand sanitizers to meet the overwhelming demand.

Being one of India''s leading beauty and lifestyle retailer''s, the brand has pivoted its product offering to focus on essential personal care and hygiene products during the lockdown to best serve its customers. To cater to millions of customers across India, strict adherence to rigorous hygiene procedures will be practiced across Nykaa warehouses as well as with its delivery partners.

To service customer need, it adapted its website and app to highlight and sell the essentials allowing for its warehouse capacity to be used purely for these orders at this critical time, safely and successfully delivering essentials to over 14,000 pincodes across India.

It also implemented stringent sanitation practices across all its 8 warehouses as per guidelines issued by central and state authorities. These include social distancing through shifts, frequent disinfection of facilities, temperature checks and screening of all employees, mandatory masks and frequent hand sanitation. In addition to accepting only prepaid orders at this time, it is also working closely with the leading delivery partners of the country to ensure contactless delivery.

--IANS