Focus On 143 Muslim Dominated Seats

Lucknow: Minority votes being the deciding factor in Uttar Pradesh elections, all the political parties are trying their level best to woo the Muslims, particularly in the western parts of the state, going to the polls in the first two phases on February 11 and 15. Previous voting patterns indicate that minorities seldom vote en bloc and the only common factor is that their vote differs on a seat-to-seat basis and is primarily used by any party which can defeat the BJP. With this theory in mind, all the so called secular parties have gone all out to attract the Muslim votes in the state with some parties even going for mergers and alliances. There are 140 seats going to the polls in the first two phases where around 60 per cent are Muslim dominated seats. According to statistics, the total population of Muslims in the state is around 19.3 per cent as per the 2011 census of which their percentage is 27.5 in west UP alone. Out of the total 403 seats, 143 seats results are decided by the Muslim voters where their population is over 20 per cent. Of these 143 seats, in 70 the Muslim voters range between 20 and 30 per cent and in 73 seats they are dominant of over 30 per cent of the population. Political parties, which were once dead against each another, suddenly warm up before the election and are ready to forget past bitterness in the name of 'welfare of the Muslims'. While political parties have worked out their permutations and combinations, the minorities too have set their agenda. The community is now thinking and re-thinking their decision since they are well aware of the designs of politicians who forget their promises, once elected to power. Ostensibly, the need for Muslim representation in allotment of seats was felt by all parties this year, except, of course, the BJP, because for the first time in its electoral history, Uttar Pradesh did not send a single Muslim MP to the Lok Sabha in 2014. Paradoxically, this was when the Legislative Assembly had the highest Muslim representation — 69 were elected in 2012 against 56 elected in 2007. As per the records, SP had won 48 per cent of seats in the Muslim dominated areas in 2012 assembly poll followed by 23 per cent by BJP and 18 per cent by BSP. But in 2007, it was reversal when BSP won 44 per cent of these seats while SP won 26 and BJP just 19 per cent. In 2002 assembly polls SP won 37 per cent of these seats followed by 23 per cent by BJP and 16 per cent by BSP. This time around, Muslim leaders and opinion-makers wanted to maintain political representation at the State level. And for this, they required non-BJP parties to do well. With most of the seats in Uttar Pradesh set to witness multi-cornered contests, there is a tug-of-war among non-BJP parties to win confidence of the Muslim community which has a vote share of around 19.3 per cent. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is trying to get maximum benefit out of it by fielding 99 Muslims candidates, latest being mafia-don Mukhtar Ansari and his clan. Perhaps, she took the lead not only in announcing her list of candidates, but also ensured that she fielded the maximum number of Muslims. The Ansari's controversial outfit, the Quami Ekta Dal (QED), had only recently merged with the SP, but this had virtually driven a wedge within the ruling SP as Akhilesh Yadav was dead against the "deal" initiated by his chachaji, senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav. The inevitable happened and soon enough, the deal was snapped and went in favour of the BSP. Mayawati, who had all along accused the SP of protecting criminals, suddenly compromised her ideologies as she opted for the QED and signed the deal. The SP too has fielded a number of Muslims candidates and even the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which is contesting on its own, for the first time since last decade, has fielded 12 members of the minority community out of total 73. The Congress-SP alliance could have proved a formidable force in Uttar Pradesh, but there is confusion due to multiplicity of candidates. A section of the Muslims are angry with Akhilesh Yadav who refused to visit Muzaffarnagar during the riots and left rehabilitation work to the officials. However, the SP has given a large representation to Muslims and the party is hopeful to get their support on seats where it is in alliance with the Congress because the grand old party is still the only option for members of the minority community at the centre. The split in the SP, which has percolated down to the ground, reports of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav being sidelined in his own party and now allegations of Akhilesh Yadav being 'anti-Muslim', have added to the confusion among Muslims in the region. Things could swing in favour of the alliance if Mulayam Yadav agrees to campaign because he enjoys more goodwill among Muslims than his son. However, that seems unlikely since the senior Yadav is still sulking over the SP-Congress alliance. In the 2012 Assembly polls, SP won 72 seats of the total 143 Muslim dominated seats followed by 26 each by BJP and BSP while RLD-Congress combine won 14 seats. Rampur district in west UP has the distinction of having the most Muslim population in the state of around 70.2 per cent.

