FOC-in-C (West) visits Forward Operating Base during his maiden visit to Guj Naval Area

Gandhi Nagar: Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command visited Gujarat Naval Area from 25 - 27 Mar 21. He was received by Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area in Porbandar and presented with a Guard of Honour.

During his maiden visit the Admiral also visited the Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Okha where he was briefed about the security situation and measures in place to support the deployed units. He interacted with officers and sailors under the aegis of HQ Gujarat Daman & Diu (HQGD&D).