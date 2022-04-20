FM Sitharaman, NITI Aayog CEO Participate In 'Budget And Beyond' Session

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday attended an interactive session titled 'Budget and Beyond' with professionals from asset management, wealth advisory, tax consultancy and other related industries here at NITI Aayog.Secretaries of the Finance Ministry also attended the session.Thanking the ministries which spent hours getting the details required for the budget 2020-21, Sitharaman said: "It is one budget where the impact on bond market currency and equity markets has been positive."NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, "In order to take India to a high trajectory growth rate, we will discuss on forward-looking measures regarding the Budget and Beyond."Later, professionals and industrialists shared their suggestions with the Finance Minister on 'Budget and Beyond'.Sitharaman will be on a two-day official visit to Hyderabad and Bengaluru on February 16 and 17 to hold interactive sessions with various stakeholders on Union Budget 2020-21. In the first session, in each city, Sitharaman will interact with representatives of trade, industry, investment bankers and farmers organisations, among others.

In the second session, she will meet economists, tax practitioners, academia and policymakers. The Finance Minister had held similar interactive sessions in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata last week.

On February 1, Sitharaman had presented her second Union Budget on behalf of the NDA-2 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women and digital connectivity, among others. (ANI)