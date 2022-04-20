FM participates in Governor's Seminar as part of ADB's annual meeting 2021

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs and Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Governor for India Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman here today participated in the Governor's Seminar on "Cooperation for a Resilient Future", held as part of ADB's annual meeting 2021. Other participants included Japan, Georgia, China, Philippines and Netherlands. The virtual seminar was attended by delegates from 68 member nations of the ADB.

Smt. Sitharaman expressed her appreciation and gratitude for India's frontline workers determinedly fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Expressing her views on the feasibility for a green and resilient recovery from the crisis borne by the current pandemic and role of India in this regard, the Finance Minister mentioned that India has been at the forefront of various initiatives aiming at the same through setting up of the SAARC COVID-19 emergency fund, and leading by example in global initiatives of Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) and COVAX. India's leadership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and commitment to Paris Agreement goals has become an example of how positive global climate action can be advanced through partnership, She added.

The Finance Minister mentioned that overall, enhanced regional and global cooperation is the key to become successful in our common pursuit of a resilient recovery. Information on all tools for fighting COVID -19 — diagnostic, therapeutic, vaccines or technology should be shared internationally. Smt. Sitharaman emphasised on the need to enable India's access to critical raw materials essential for ramping up India's vaccine manufacturing capacity.