FM outlines Rs 102 lakh cr National Infrastructure Pipeline

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government intends to launch a National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

Addressing the media here, Sitharaman said that the task force created by the government for infrastructure has recommended projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, going beyond the government''s initial target of Rs 100 lakh crore.

She further said that investment of another Rs 3 lakh crore would be added to the pipeline and added that around 63 per cent of the projects in the pipeline are firmed up.

The Centre and the states would have equal share of 39 per cent in the proposed NIP and private sector would have 22 per cent which the government expects to increase to 30 per cent by 2025.

The minister noted that the task force held 70 different consultations with several stakeholders including ministries, states, infrastructure companies, developers among others in the last four months.

