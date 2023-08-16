FM invites JBIC for engagement with NIIF, EXIM Bank of India

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Nirmala Sitharaman, India's minister of finance, extended an invitation to the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to collaborate with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank of India), and other financial institutions.

JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu and I met here to discuss how JBIC's recent initiatives in India fit within Japan's long-term investment strategy of allocating 5 trillion yen.

In a statement released on X, the Ministry of Finance noted that "the Union Finance Minister observed that India has been ranked by the JBIC as one of the most attractive #investment destinations in recent years' survey of Japanese manufacturing companies and encouraged engagement of JBIC with Indian financial institutions such as Exim Bank @IndiaEximBank, NIIF and lending banks to leverage the strength and complementarities of both countries."—Inputs from Agencies