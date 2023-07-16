FM for strengthening global architecture to combat financial crimes

Gandhinagar: On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman argued for a further strengthening of global architecture to combat financial crimes, money laundering, and the sharing of information about different asset classes, including cryptocurrencies.

The minister expressed optimism that G20 will continue to aid the jurisdictions in increasing their law enforcement capabilities during his address to a "G20 High-Level Tax Symposium on Combating Tax Evasion, Corruption, and Money Laundering."

According to Sitharaman, India has been leading the charge to improve South Asian countries' ability to investigate tax and financial crimes by working with the OECD during its G20 Presidency.—Inputs from Agencies