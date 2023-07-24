    Menu
    FM calls upon I-T officers to introspect about perception among people

    Nidhi Khurana
    July24/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged on tax officers to reflect on the public's image of them on Monday, citing how efficient tax administration has increased revenues and reduced evasion.

    Sitharaman, speaking on the 164th income tax day here, said that the government has made measures to make administration taxpayer-friendly, which has brought more individuals into the tax net, and that nudges and campaigns will assist boost the taxpayer base even more.

    "I implore us all.... now that we hope to see a modern India by the year 2047... Let's take a look in the mirror and see how we really seem. You need only pose the question to induce introspection.—Inputs from Agencies

