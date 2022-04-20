Flypast In Lucknow Cheers Up Health Workers

Lucknow: IAF Aircrafts showered flower petals on the doctors and health staff at the King George''s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow as a mark of gratitude to their service in the fight against Corona crisis.

The KGMU has emerged as the biggest Corona fightig hub in the state capital.

A large number of health staff and doctors came out on the lawns outside the administrative block to cheer during the flypast and were seen clicking pictures with their mobile phones.

The aircrafts also showered petals on the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) and the UP Vidhan Sabha. The exercise was a part of nationwide expression of gratitude towards Corona warriors by the armed forces. --IANS