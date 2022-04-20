Flyover Inaugurated In Lucknow; Foundation Stone Laid For Another Flyover Project

Lucknow: Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath jointly inaugurated a flyover and laid the foundation stone of another flyover project here on Friday.

Speaking at the function to mark the inauguration and foundation laying of two flyover projects in Lucknow costing Rs 280 crore, the chief minister said remarkable work is being done in the field of infrastructure development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The development of good roads will provide new heights to the economy of the state. Both the number and length of highways in the state are increasing rapidly," he said. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the states lagging behind in the development process are now moving ahead.

Local MP and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the coming years, Lucknow will be among the top-three cities of the country.

All-round development of Lucknow is taking place. Rail, road and air traffic facilities are being upgraded. The outer ring road is being constructed in Lucknow at a cost of about Rs 5,400 crore and is targeted to be completed by December 2021, Singh said.

The state''s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh is moving fast on the path of development and roads are being constructed without hindrance. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said there is a positive change in the condition and direction of the state. He also termed the coordination between the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government as unique. —PTI