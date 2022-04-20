Flying Squad Seizes Rs 37 Lakh In Cash In Dehradun, Man Can't Explain Purpose Of Withdrawal

A flying squad led by in-charge Mrityunjay Kumar Shukla seized Rs 37 lakh in cash from a person from Raipur in Dehradun district of the state on Wednesday.The amount seized exceeds the standards set during the election. The accused, a driver named Nadeem Ahmed Khan is a resident of Dalanwala.He could not give satisfactory explanation about the purpose of withdrawal when he was caught.Similarly, the excise team has caught liquor worth 10.26 liters. And till now a total of 315 liters of liquor has been caught in the district.All the nodal officers and monitoring teams appointed by the District Election Officer/District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar were instructed to conduct the upcoming state assembly polls in the Dehradun district in a holistic and safe manner, while being active and cooperating with each other. —ANI