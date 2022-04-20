Flying High With Skilling: NSDC Creating Talent Pool For Leading Aerospace, Aviation Sector

Lucknow: Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council (AASSC) supported by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)has developed qualification packs for as many as 72 job roles spread across five sub sectors through extensive industry engagement with the aviation industry.

The aim is to ensure adequate supply of skilled work force to meet the demands of the industry and expand the employment opportunities in the sector, considering the growth expected by the aerospace and aviation sectorsin the near future. The Indian aviation market is on a high growth path and is expected to become the third largest market this year, and the largest by 2030. Job Roles cutting across the following five sub-sectors---Aerospace Design & Development, Aerospace Manufacturing & Assembly ,Airline Operations ,Airport Operations, Cargo & Ground Handling and Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO).

The courses implemented under the new initiative include Airline Cabin Crew, Airline Customer Service Executive, Airline Reservation Agent, Airline Ramp Executiveamong others. The move is further driven by the fact that last year, India showcased an outstanding performance at the world's biggest international skills competition, WorldSkills 2019 held at Kazan, Russia. Representing India in the category – Aircraft Maintenance was 23-year old Ananda Sri Ganesha. As per industry estimates, India currently ranks fourth in the civil aviation market, with around 116.7 million passengers –inboundand outbound. By 2035, the Indian Civil Aviation sector will employ and estimated 0.8 to 1 million personnel directly and another 3 million indirectlyacross the segments of Airport, Airlines, Cargo, MRO and Ground Handling.

To address the skilled manpower requirement in the sectors, NSDC has organized an industry seminar on Thursday at the 11th DefExpo 2020. DefExpo provides a platform for all industry stakeholders to meet and discuss industry issues, solutions and best practices. At the seminar, NSDC aims to host a productive dialogueon various skill related issues including reducing the skill gap in the aerospace, aviation and defense sectors. Deliberations will also be on the rapid digitization in the sectors and the availability of a competent workforce in the countryto cater to the needs of the industry and its digital transformation.

To highlight the achievements of the AASSC's partnership with NSDC, the Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd (AISATS) Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) initiative has oriented, assessed and certified over 3179 candidates, till now. UNI