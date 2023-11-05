Fluminense win first Copa Libertadores title

Rio de Janeiro: Late substitute John Kennedy scored in extra-time as Brazil's Fluminense claimed their first Copa Libertadores title with a 2-1 victory over Argentine side Boca Juniors.



Kennedy put the hosts ahead in the 99th minute after Boca defender Luis Advincula had canceled out German Cano's opener at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium on Saturday, Xinhua reports.



"This is our reward for all of the hard work that we've put in this season," Fluminense manager Fernando Diniz told reporters.



"Even if we hadn't won tonight, we'd still be champions as far as I'm concerned. Boca didn't fail. Any team that can make it to the final of this competition deserves to be proud of what they achieved."



Cano opened the scoring by meeting Keno's cross from the right flank with a low first-time finish into the far corner. It was the Argentine striker's 13th goal in 12 games during this Libertadores campaign.



The visitors equalized when Advincula cut onto his left-foot and sent a left-footed drive from outside the 18-yard box beyond a fully stretched Fabio Maciel.



With the game forced into extra-time, Fluminense regained the advantage through Kennedy.



The 21-year-old, an 80th-minute substitute for Paulo Henrique Ganso, latched onto Keno's headed pass and fired an unstoppable 20-yard effort past goalkeeper Sergio Romero.



But Kennedy went from hero to villain as he was sent off a minute later, having earned a second yellow card for celebrating his goal with Fluminense fans in the stands.



Boca were also reduced to 10 men late in the first-half of extra time when Colombian defender Frank Fabra was shown a straight red card for slapping Marcilio Mota in the face.



Fluminense survived a tense finale to clinch South American football's premier club trophy and secure a ticket to the next edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.



Boca manager Jorge Almiron refused to criticize his players and said Fluminense were deserving champions.



"I would say that for large stretches of the match, we were the better team," Almiron said.



"But I don't want to take anything away from Fluminense. We have to recognize that they are a great team and they deserved this title."

—IANS