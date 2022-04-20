Flowers In Lieu Of Stones: Kanpur Witnesses Unique Protest

Kanpur: A day after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent, the agitators on Saturday held flowers in their hands.

The protests continued on Saturday as well, but they did not take a violent form. The demonstrators on Wednesday adopted a new way and registered their protest by making a human chain, while they were holding flowers in their hands.

People also liked the new way of protesting, while smiles also cropped up on the faces of policemen, who were present, in view of security measures also. Eleven people had been injured in a firing that took place in Babupurwa area of the city on Friday and two among them succumbed to their injuries on Saturday.

Autopsy was being conducted on the bodies of the duo, while a large number of people were present outside the post-mortem house. Only the family members of the deceased were allowed to go inside the post-mortem house.

Police has also been deployed at the houses of the deceased. The family members of the two deceased have alleged that they died from the bullet fired by police, hence it should be investigated and action should be taken against the erring policemen. UNI