Flouriculture & Horticulture: Uttarakhand And Karnataka Have A Lot To Share And Grow

Karnataka and Uttarakhand states have a tremendous scope to share information and expertise about their experience in the fields of Flouriculture and Horticulture for mutual benefit and fostering growth to new heights. In comparison to the environment, geographical and climatic conditions both Karnataka and Uttarakhand are totally diverse in nature. However, if you happen to peep into the accomplishments of these two states in the two fields, it looks we have lost three fourths of a century in not dwelling over the issue. Just like they keep saying, "Better late than never", its right and urgent time now to ponder over the matter.Karnataka leader in Floriculture: According to official statistics of the state government Karnataka is the leader in Floriculture accounting to 75 per cent of India's total production. The state also has the highest area under modern cut flowers cultivation apart from having more than 40 flowers growing and exporting units.First and only online auction centre: Bengaluru, capital city popularly renowned as the Silicon city of the country also has the unique distinction of setting up the first and only flowers online auction centre in the country! The International Flower Auction Bengaluru (IFAB) came into existence during 2003 and the company in operation is controlled by growers themselves, taking over the operations of the flower auction centre hitherto run by the state owned Karnataka Agro Industries Corporation (KAIC).Bengaluru Roses for Valentine's Day worldwide: Thanks to the ever growing demand for cut flowers of various varieties and more so Roses, Bengaluru Roses are exported to most of the countries on the eve of Valentine's Day. The state has more than 18,000 hectares under floriculture cultivation while floriculture itself has a history of more than 300 years! The Tigala community settled on the outskirts of the Bengaluru has developed an expertise in growing flowers.Horticulture has a thrilling historical background: According to the state Horticulture Department: "Though some horticulture crops were grown immemorial in the state, their cultivation on a commercial scale took off about two and a half century before. The first acknowledgeable credit for initiation of Horticulture crops in the state goes to Hyder Ali and Tippu Sultan, the erstwhile Kings of Mysuru. Tippu Sultan, in fact went all the way out to collect several important native and exotic species of flowers, fruits, vegetables and other plants from far off places such as Malacca, Isle of France, Oman, Arabia, Persia, Turkey, Zanzibar and other European countries. The then commercial crops were: Fig, Mulberry (for Sericulture), Grapes, Pomegranates, Rose and several European vegetable crops etc.Dr MH Marigowda immortal: The history of state's horticulture will be incomplete without recalling the contributions of the department's first Director Dr MH Marigowda, a staunch advocator of Dry Land Horticulture. From mixed cropping, intercropping and multifarious innovative methods, he enabled the state to become the "Horticultural State of India".Uttarakhand most suitable for Horticulture and Floriculture: Apart from Uttarakhand being one of the most beautiful states its diverse agro-geo climate conditions are tailor made for Horticulture and Floriculture. According to official sources, out of the total 53.48 lakh hectares about 7.01 lakh hectares is under Agricultural crops while 2.79 lakh hectares is under Horticultural crops.Hilly state's amazing feats: Uttarakhand has multiple distinctions to its credit when it comes to production. For instance, the state has achieved Mushroom production to more than 13,000 MT! Likewise, the state also occupies the first place in the country in production of Pear and Plum. In the same way, the state also bags the top position in productivity of Spices. The state comes second in Walnut production and is third in the production of Apples. However, despite boasting the best of climate for growing flowers, it lags behind by being in the 8th place.Floriculture surges by 10 times! Thanks to the formation of the state and several initiatives by the subsequent State and Union governments to promote growth, the area of Floriculture has surged by 10 times! Along with local markets the produce is sold in New Delhi, Meerut, Kanpur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, among others.Big scope for both states by joining hands: Taking note of the scenario prevailing in the two states, it goes without saying that there lies a big scope by coming together in sharing their expertise and experience in Horticulture and Floriculture. Just like Uttarakhand has a tremendous opportunity to learn from the Floriculture experience and business from Karnataka so has the latter from the former when it comes to Horticulture. Prior to Independence, Bengaluru had a conducive atmosphere to grow Apples which may appear like an exaggeration or a hollow claim to make. Interestingly many progressive farmers in the dry Hiriyuru belt have been successfully growing Figs since decades, which was hitherto unheard of! Thanks to lakhs of Green Houses across the state, it would be no wonder if several varieties of Uttarakhand fruits could also be grown in big proportion if the two states join hands.