Flood Situation Remains Grim In UP: 86 Deaths So Far

Lucknow: Flood situation in Uttar Pradesh remained critical with more than 2 million people reeling under the impact of the deluge in 25 districts. Official sources here today said that 86 deaths have been reported in the floods so far while more than 2,000 villages were marooned in the flood waters. Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued people marooned by flood waters in three east UP districts of Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar and Maharajganj. IAF choppers had made at least 150 sorties during the past 48 hours and rescued more than 200 persons. The Army, para-military and state police force were working round the clock for the rescue and relief work. The situation in Gorakhpur, Sidharthanagar, Maharajganj, Deoria,Kushinagar Balrampur, Gonda, Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri was said to be very critical. The water release from the dams in Nepal has flooded the Ghagra, Rapti and others rivers, which led to floods in UP and Bihar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had an aerial view of the flood-affected areas last week and directed the officials of the districts to step up the rescue and relief operations. In the state, the floods have affected over 3,500 villages. Over 2,000 villages were totally submerged in the water and over one lakh people been shifted to safer places. About 50,00 people are staying in the flood relief camps. Sources said 21 teams of NDRF, 30 companies of PAC, along with two choppers of the IAF and several columns of the Army personnel were working round the clock to save the life and properties in the affected areas. UNI



