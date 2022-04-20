Flood Situation Remains Grim In UP, 36 Die

Lucknow: The flood situation remained grim in eastern Uttar Pradesh, while Bundelkhand region of the state facing water crisis. Flood claimed 36 lives across the state. All Major rivers including Ganga, Ghaghra and Rapti rising and flooding low lying areas in 22 districts affecting many people of thousands of villages. Principal secretary and disaster relief commissioner Dr Rajneesh Dubey said here today that situation of flood in Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Behraich, Lakhimpur, Sitapur and Barabanki districts remained grim. He said that full surveillance is being conducted in flood affected areas. Mr Dubey said that 157 relief cams were established in those areas where 94,618 people are temporarily living. Apart from this 35,206 people were transferred to safe places. He said that 1758 boats, 57 motor boats and 10 teams of NDRF continuously contributing in relief works. Apart from NDRF teams 13 PAC teams were also helping flood affected people. Flood trapped 45 persons were transported to safe place by helicopter in Kushinagar district. UNI