Flood Situation In UP Worsens; Rains Affect Normal Life

Lucknow: Flood situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated as water level in Ghagra, Sharda and Saryu rivers is rising and threatening vast areas in Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Balrampur, Faizabad and Barabanki. The UP government has rushed a 35-member NDRF team to Lakhimpur Kheri along with two platoons of Flood battallion of the PAC. Meanwhile, heavy rains in Lucknow and other parts has affected normal life today. Sources here said the situation has worsened when 1.33 lakh cusec of water from Giriza barrage and 61,000 cusec water from Banbasa barrage was released in Ghagra river leading to inundating of low lying areas. Officials said all 40 flood outposts in Lakhimpur Kheri district have been alerted which are situated in Palia, Nighasan, Gola and Dhaurara areas. A report from Barabanki said around 5,000 families have been evacuated from low lying area where a large area of flood water have inundated by surging Ghagra river. Another report from Gonda said the flood situation in Colonelganj and Tarabganj tehsils have turned serious after Ghagra and Saryu rivers have started swelling due to heavy rains in the catchment areas. Officials said the flood waters have submerged around 50 villages but there is no human life loss as they were shifted to safer places earlier. Meanwhile, the weather office has predicted heavy rains in almost all places in Eastern and Central UP for the next 24 hours. UNI