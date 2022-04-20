Flood Situation In UP Turns Grim: Yogi To Visit Flood-Affected Areas

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to visit flood situation in Uttar Pradesh which is fast turning grim with several areas of Poorwanchal already flooded with water besides heavy rains and release of water from Nepal in the rivers have made the condition more critical. The CM will have an aerial assessment of the flood affected areas of Barabanki, Gonda, Shravasti and Bahriach today though he has ordered the district authorities to be more attentive and go for relief and rescue operations at war footing. Already, several long distance trains on their way to Bihar, Assam and West Bengal have been terminated due to the flood situation in eastern India. A report from Maharajganj district said that overflowing Jharahi river has inundated several villages while water was also threatening the low lying areas of the city. Officials said that Jharahi river has breached from at least four places inundating several villages. A report said that release of 392000 cusic of water from Balmikinagar barrage this morning has created the situation more critical as water has entered the Maharaganj town. Rohni river was also overflowing. In Sidharthnagar district too the rivers are on spate and people living on the low lying areas have been shifted to other places. Another report from Ballia said that the officials have alerted and asked the people of 12 villages on the banks of Ghagra river to move to safer places. District Magistrate Surendra Vikram Singh said here today that Nepal has released water from the Elgin dam in Ghagra river leading to the situation. Mr Singh said that the entire district administration have been put on alert while the NDRF team have been informed about the situation. UNI