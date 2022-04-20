Flood Situation Improves In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The flood situation in Uttar Pradesh improved further on Friday as the number of flood affected villages came down, though one more district was declared flood-hit.

"There are 18 districts affected by flood. In these districts 830 villages are flood affected and 477 are marooned," Relief Commissiosner, Sanjay Goel told reporters.

Till Thursday, there were 17 flood-hit districts, where 893 villages were affected, of which 562 were marooned.

The 18 districts affected are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjananpur and Sitapur.

Sant Kabir district was declared flood-hit on Friday following fresh rain, officials said.

The relief commissioner said the Sharda river at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri, Rapti river in Shravasti and the Saryu Ayodhya and Turtipar in Ballia were flowing above the danger mark. He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to monitor water level in rivers and ensure 24 hours monitoring to alert people residing in nearby villages. —PTI