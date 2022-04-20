Flood Situation Grim In UP; Flood Waters Enter Low Lying Areas

Lucknow: Flood situation continues to be grim in Uttar Pradesh with rivers flowing above the danger level in several areas leading to inundating of low lying areas of the state.

The situation in Varanasi and Prayagraj cities along with Ballia is critical as flood waters of Ganga and Yamuna have entered the low lying areas of the city and the Army has been kept on standby. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the officials to ensure all relief and rescue measures in the flood affected areas. The CM made special mention about Prayagraj and Varanasi, where the rising Ganga and Yamuna have entered the low lying localities of the cities. Mr Yogi, who himself reviewed the flood situation in Ballia on Tuesday, asked the authorities concerned to remove the people from the low lying areas and shift them to safer places.

"The engineers of the irrigation department should monitor the embankments so that the overflowing rivers do not breach them," he said.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued a flood alert for Uttar Pradesh in the districts where the water level is within danger and highest flood levels (HFL). According to CWC, the Ganga river at Ballia was flowing in severe situation at 0600 hrs today at a level of 59.34 m with rising trend which is 1.73 m above its danger level of 57.615 m and 1.05 m below its previous HFL of 60.39 m (2016-08-25). Ganga at Ghazipur continues to flow in severe situation at 06:00 hrs today when it was flowing at a level of 64.02 m with falling trend which is 0.91 m above its Danger Level of 63.105 m and 1.20 m below its previous HFL of 65.22 m (1978-09-09). Ganga river at Phaphamau in Prayagraj district continues to flow in severe situation at 0600 hrs today when it was flowing at a level of 84.78 m with rising trend which is 0.05 m above its danger level of 84.734 m and 3.20 m below its previous HFL of 87.98 m (1978-09-08).

Similarly, Yamuna river at Chillaghat in Banda district continues to flow in severe situation at 0600 hrs when it was flowing at a level of 101.04 m with rising trend which is 1.04 m above its Danger Level of 100.0 m and 4.12 m below its previous HFL of 105.16 m (1978-09-06). The Yamuna at Hamipur was also flowing at a level of 105.81 m with rising trend which is 2.18 m above its danger level of 103.63 m and 2.78 m below its previous HFL of 108.59 m (1983-09-12).

Yamuna river at Auraiya was flowing at a level of 116.85 m with rising trend which is 3.85 m above its danger level of 113.0 m and 1.34 m below its previous HFL of 118.19 m (1996-08-25).

At Kalpi, the Yamuna was flowing at a level of 111.29 m with rising trend which is 3.29 m above its danger level of 108.0 m and 1.69 m below its previous HFL of 112.98 m (1996-08-25).

Yamuna river at Shahijina in Hamirpur district continued to flow in severe situation at 0600 hrs today when, it was flowing at a level of 105.31 m with rising trend which is 0.77 m above its danger level of 104.54 m and 3.36 m below its previous HFL of 108.67 m (1983-12-09). The Ghagra river at Ayodhya in Faizabad district continued to flow in severe situation at 0500 hrs at a level of 92.91 m with steady trend which is 0.18 m above its danger level of 92.73 m and 1.10 m below its previous HFL of 94.01 m (2009-10-11). The Ghagra river at Elginbridge in Bara Banki district continues to flow in severe situation at 0500 hrs when it was flowing at a level of 106.28 m with steady trend which is 0.21 m above its danger level of 106.07 m and 1.34 m below its previous HFL of 107.616 m (2014-08-16). UNI