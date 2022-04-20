Flood Fury: Orange Crop Affected Due To Infestation Of Fungus, Rain

Madikeri: The production of famous Kodagu orange has come down drastically due to the flood fury that has caused infestation of fungus and causing great concern to the growers.

The Coorg orange, which have been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) for their unique taste, could see its prices rising as the crop has been badly affected this year.

The Kodagu orange is at crossroads and has been on the verge of extinction as there are limited orchards cultivating the authentic variety of the fruit. The disease, which is caused by a fungus, has been resulting in the withering of the ripe fruit. The growers are left with no other choice than to pluck the raw fruits and sell them.

The Oranges grown in Kodagu are known for its taste and aroma, which separate them from the other varieties. In the past, orange was the sub-crop grown along with Coffee plantations. But the infestation of disease resulted in the death of orange plants and made the growers divert from the cultivation of orange.

However, traditional growers had continued with the cultivation and currently, orange is grown on 3,000 acres of land in the region. The horticulture department is providing subsidies to the farmers to grow Kodagu orange.

According to the farmers, the humid climate is intensifying the growth of fungus on the plants. This year's weather has been unfavourable for the crop.

Orange is cultivated in two seasons in a year. However, the post monsoon harvest is in great demand, which comes to the market during winter. Coffee growers have been handing over the trees to the contractors, who take care of the crop.

Kodagu orange is made available in the major cities of the country. Fruit vendors said that a significant amount of crop is being lost this year, due to excess rain. Orange trees are normally grown for shade in Coffee plantations.

The trees lacking care will be affected by yellow leaf disease. The disease affected trees gradually dry up and die. In order to encourage the farmers to grow Kodagu orange, saplings are provided at the nursery of the horticulture department in Bethu village. Along with agriculturists, there are a lot of non-agriculturists who purchase Orange saplings from the nursery.

Outside Kodagu district, the Oranges usually sell for over Rs 100 per kg. "Oranges are grown across the district and mainly in South Kodagu. Due to untimely heavy rainfall this year, orange plantations have experienced excessive fruit drop and the yield has come down to less than 50 per cdent," according to department sources.

While oranges are grown mainly as an inter-crop in coffee estates across North Kodagu, they are exclusively grown in 3-4 acre orchards across South Kodagu. "Cultivation of oranges has come down drastically in the district and it has reduced to just 3,000 hectares, from over 20,000 hectares," pointed out Virendra Kumar, Chief Scientist at Krishi Vignyana Kendra. He explained that change in the weather, apart from diseases, has reduced yield. "Oranges are falling from the trees due to excess rainfall and the yield has reduced this year.

The origin of Coorg oranges is not clearly known, although it is believed to be introduced from Central India about 300 years ago. Coorg orange is classed under mandarin group (Citrus reticulata) and also popularly known as Santras in India. They are also referred as loose jacket orange. Coorg orange, Nagpur orange, Khasi orange, Rangtra, Kamala, Sikkim orange, Yemmedoddi orange are all strains of mandarin and each of them are known for their juiciness, taste and quality. Coorg orange is highly nutritious, sweet and delicious, possessing good medicinal value too. Coorg orange has got its own special taste and flavor with well blended sugar and acid contents.

UNI