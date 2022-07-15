Flood alert issued in TN's Coimbatore district

Chennai : The Coimbatore district administration in Tamil Nadu has issued flood alerts following heavy rain. Water flow in the Bhavani, Noyyal, and Amaravathi rivers has increased due to incessant rain and heavy South West Monsoon lashing the areas.

The heavy rainfall at the catchment areas of reservoirs have increased the water flow in major reservoirs with inflow to Pillur reservoir increasing to 12000 cusecs on Thursday and the storage is 97.5 feet which are only 2.5 feet less than the maximum storage level of the reservoir or Full reservoir level (FRL).

The water authority department released 26000 cusec water into the Bhavani river to maintain the storage at a manageable level in Pillar reservoir and this is the first time this season that the storage level has touched the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) this season.

Traffic was disrupted between Singanallor- Vellalore road after the road was submerged following water from the Noyyal River gushing into the road following heavy rainfall.

With the catchment areas receiving heavy rain, the district administration has warned the local people about the rising water levels and a flood alert has been issued.

--- IANS