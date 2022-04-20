Flipkart, Jabong, others slapped Rs 54 crore fine

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Commercial Taxes Department has slapped a fine of Rs 53.63 crore on four online trading companies including Flipkart and Jabong for allegedly doing illegal business in the state. The fine was imposed by the intelligence wing of the Commercial Taxes Department for the year 2012-13 and 2013-14, an official release said Saturday. E-commerce major Flipkart has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 47.15 crore, Jabong.Com Rs.3.89 crore, Vector e-commerce Rs 2.23 crore and Robemall Apparels Rs 36 lakh, the release said. PTI