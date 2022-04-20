Flipkart forges academic collaboration with IIT Patna

Bengaluru (Karnataka): E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna to help create industry-focused applied research in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML).

As a part of the MoU, IIT Patna will undertake a number of programmes like joint research activities, writing research papers, organising seminars, internship and mentorship opportunities.

The academic collaboration is expected to bring real-world industry exposure to students and scholars of IIT Patna and provide an opportunity for faculty members to work closely with Flipkart on research projects, said the e-commerce marketplace in a statement on Tuesday.

Flipkart expects to foster an environment of collaboration in the areas of automation, AI, NLP and ML and help build critical national capabilities.

The company works closely with academia through some of the leading institutes including Indian Institute of Science (IISC), IIT (Kharagpur, Bombay and Kanpur), IIM (Ahmedabad and Kolkata) and foreign universities like Carnegie Mellon University and the University of California at San Diego.

It has resulted in several research papers at world-class conferences in areas like information retrieval and knowledge discovery. (ANI)