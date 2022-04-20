Fleet Week 2020 in San Francisco cancelled amid pandemic

San Francisco: Fleet Week San Francisco 2020 has been cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was reported.

Event organizers made the announcement earlier this month that the legendary Blue Angeles would not be flying in October, the San Francisco-based KRON 4 news said in a report on Monday.

The 2021 airshow had been scheduled for October 8 to 10.

All 2020 tickets will be honoured at the 2021 show, according to officials.

The annual event typically draws more than a million visitors who flock to see the Naval Ships and Air Teams perform sky-high over the Bay.

The week-long event also features training exercises, band concerts, ship tours and a ship parade, aviation demonstrations, and more.

--IANS