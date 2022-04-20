Fleeing Nigeria air strikes, Boko Haram militants drown in Lake Chad

Abuja: In a major victory to Nigerian armed forces, Boko Haram militants are said to have bitten the dust as the military claims to have driven them out of the town of Baga. The Nigerian military said that the Boko Haram militants fleeing the Nigerian Air Force strikes drowned in Lake Chad, however a 'substantial' number of militants are said to have survived with �various degrees of injury, in the series of encounter along the routes of advance of the as troops headed for Baga�. Flaunting their victory after a fierce battle with the militants, the military said that they had managed to chase the Boko Haram men despite a net of landmines scattered over 1500 spots along their route of advance. The army also seized weapons and vehicles from the terrorists. The military has now begun a �comprehensive cordon and search� operation to flush out those troops that may be hiding in the town.