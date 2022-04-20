Flash floods kill 57 in northwest Pakistan, PoK

Islamabad:�At least 57 people were killed and 27 others injured as flash floods triggered by torrential rains swept away houses across northwest Pakistan and PoK, officials said on Monday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was worst-hit in the downpour that began on Sunday night and caused flash floods in several districts, a Pakistani national disaster management official said. Shangla district was most affected where 14 people were killed while 12 people died in Kohistan and eight in Swat, the official said. At least eight people, including five children, were killed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan regions where landslides buried houses. Several houses were badly damaged and some bridges were swept away by flash floods in different parts of the province. The rain also caused losses to orchards and other standing crops. There were reports that land sliding has damaged Karakorum Highway between Gilgit and Chilas, blocking the vital land link with China. All the educational institutions have been ordered to close down in the rain-hit areas. President Mamnoon Hussain has expressed grief over the loss of lives and property in the torrential rains and directed the authorities concerned to take all measures to help the affected people.