Flash Flood Watch issued in Houston

Houston: The US National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Houston area in Texas until through Tuesday as tropical storm Beta continued moving towards the Gulf Coast.

The warning was issued on Sunday as prolonged heavy rain from Beta will have the potential to produce 38 to 50 cm of water along the Gulf Coast and around 20 to 38 cm of water inland, reports Xinhua news agency.

A Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warning was in effect on Sunday for southeast Texas and southern part of Louisiana.

As of Sunday afternoon, Beta maintained its strength with the wind of 96 kmph.

It is forecast to maintain the current strength until landfall and will not become a hurricane.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been a busy one.

The last name of this hurricane season was claimed on September 18 and after that, subtropical storms Alpha and Beta formed.

The only other time storms reverted to the Greek alphabet was in the record-breaking 2005 hurricane season, according to media reports.

