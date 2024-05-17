Flash flood at old Courtallam falls in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi, 1 dead

This comes amid days of moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu, with districts like Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi recording significant rainfall.

Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu): A teenager was killed in a sudden flash flood at the Old Courtallam waterfalls in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

The teen boy, named Ashwin, went missing during the flash flood and was found dead during a search operation, the Fire and Rescue Department said.

Ashwin's body was found in the Irattai Kalvai (dual canal), it said.

Tamil Nadu districts have been witnessing moderate rainfall for the past few days after a scorching summer. In the last 24 hours, Kanniyakumari district recorded 7 cm, Thiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Valpari, and Thiruvarur each recorded 6 cm, and Tenkasi recorded 3 cm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorology Department issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for tomorrow at isolated places over the Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi districts.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Madurai districts for the next 5 days.

