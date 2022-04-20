Flamengo secure 36th Rio title

Rio de Janeiro: A late goal from former CSKA Moscow forward Vitinho gave Flamengo a 1-0 victory over Fluminense and guaranteed the club's 36th Rio de Janeiro state title.

Vitinho struck in the 94th minute at the Maracana stadium as Flamengo completed a 3-1 win over two legs on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Flamengo have dominated Brazilian football over the past 18 months, securing two Rio state league titles, the Brazilian Serie A championship and the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club trophy.

In June, the Rio state league became the first Brazilian football competition to restart after all sports in the South American country were halted in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Serie A season is scheduled to begin on August 9, three months behind its original schedule.

