Flags of Imran Khan's PTI recovered from J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri

Rajouri: The flags of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party led by Imran Khan were recovered on Monday in J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts.



Official sources said that flags tied with balloons were spotted at Middle School Sarula in Bhimber Gali Sector in Poonch district and police took these into its possession. Multi-coloured balloons along with Pakistan’s national flag and PTI flags were also recovered from the Lam area of Rajouri district.

Sources said it is being ascertained whether these flags were released into air from across the Line of Control (LoC) or from somewhere within Poonch and Rajouri districts.

—IANS