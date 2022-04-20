Flagging Off Teams From Forward Areas Of Uttarakhand

Lucknow: A cleanliness and awareness drive was undertaken by the formations of Surya Command by flagging off special teams in forward areas of Uttarakhand on 17 September 2017. As part of this drive teams were launched from Dharchula and Pithoragarh which engaged with the locals to spread awareness on prevention of environmental degradation and protection and preservation of environment. In addition, the teams jointly conducted the cleanliness drive of the areas including along the KailashMansarover route. More such activities would be conducted on daily basis till completion of Swachhta Hi Sewa on 02 October 2017.



