Flag Hoisting, Singing National Anthem On I-day Must In UP Madrassas

Lucknow: All madrassas in Uttar Pradesh will have to compulsorily hoist the national flag and sing the national anthem on Independence Day, the state government has directed.

The Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Shiksha Parishad, the state government body which governs madrassas, issued the letter, with a copy to all district minority welfare officials for compliance.

According to the schedule for Independence Day, the flag hoisting will be done at 8 a.m., followed by the singing of the national anthem after which tributes will be paid to freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the independence of the country. Other than this, patriotic songs will be sung and cultural, sports events will also be held.

Photography and videography of these events has been made mandatory so that the compliance is monitored by the state, the letter said.

The directives have been issued by the registrar of the Parishad, Rahul Gupta.

Gupta, while confirming the letter, said that the communique was routine and that politics should not be seen in the move.

Eminent cleric and Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah, Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali has however questioned the move and said that since 1947, 'jashn-e-azadi' has been celebrated in the madrassas always "so why this sudden missive". He said the registrar of the council will have to explain whether this has been issued for only madrassas or to all government schools and whether they would also be videographed.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza has called the move a "welcome step" and said the state government was working with the motive of "sabka saath, sabka vikas". State education officials however said that no such instructions have been issued for government-run schools in the state. --IANS