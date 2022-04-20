Five-year-old girl abducted, raped in U'khand

Dehradun: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death after being abducted here by a labourer who lived in the same neighbourhood, police said on Thursday.





The 19-year-old accused, a drug addict, has been arrested, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Singh Rawat said.





The girl's body was recovered from a tea estate at Rangadwala near Premnagar on Wednesday evening, the SSP said, adding that she was abducted on Monday.





The accused allegedly raped and strangled her to death after abducting her and hid the body in the tea estate, the SSP said.





The families of the accused and the victim are from Begusarai in Bihar.





He was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion, but during interrogation he admitted to raping and killing the minor girl by strangulating her.





Later, he also disclosed where he had hid the girl's body, the SSP said.

—PTI

